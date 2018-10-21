News
McLoud Police Investigate Body Found In Creek
Sunday, October 21st 2018, 4:57 PM CDT
McLOUD, Oklahoma - McLoud Police are investigating a body found Sunday afternoon.
A man discovered the body around 1:30 p.m. in a creek behind his home.
The body is described to be a young adult, white male.
According to officials, a medical examiner is head to the scene.
There are currently no suspect.
Officials said the only person missing in McLoud at the moment does not match the body description.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.