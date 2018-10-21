News
Officials Respond To Oil Leak In Turkey Creek
Sunday, October 21st 2018, 3:50 PM CDT
Updated:
McCLAIN COUNTY, Oklahoma - Officials are responding to a large oil leak in Turkey Creek Saturday afternoon.
The oil has reportedly traveled over four mile down the creek and continues south.
According to Purcell fire officials, the leak is coming from a well in the middle of a field near 180th Street in between Sooner Avenue.
Floats were used to to contain the leak and keep it from traveling.
Crews are now working to stop the leak.
This is a developing story.