Today I was made aware of charges that were brought against one of prodigies assistant coaches Patrick Luhm. As the leader of this program I have taken steps to protect our kids first and foremost. This coach is no longer affiliated with the prodigy wrestling program.We take the teaching and protection of our kids very seriously. All possible precautions are taken when taking on volunteer coaches such as background checks and character references. The details of the charges are not known by us at this time and are currently being handled by local law enforcement. Please be patient with us as we are learning about the situation as the details become available.

As a parent of two children in the wrestling club I understand your concern as parents and would welcome you to contact me with any questions.