Tulsa Burglary Victim Reunites With Stolen Puppy
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man is reunited with his dog after it was snatched during a burglary at his home on Wednesday. But officers are still looking for the thieves.
Charlie was found Saturday and his owner said he is just so thankful.
While his stolen items are still missing, he said this reunion completes his family.
It was an emotional reunion, days in the making.
"It seems surreal you know it doesn’t seem like one, that something like that took place, but two, that it came to a happy ending. I'm glad it did I feel very blessed," said Jonathan Justus.
Justus's one-year-old King Charles Cavalier Spaniel is back home.
"I thank God every day that my prayers were answered and that my little buddies are back," said Justus.
Charlie was stolen from his home during a burglary on Wednesday near 21st and the BA.
Jonathan said someone kicked in his back door and ransacked his home.
Police are still looking for those responsible for the break-in, but Jonathan said he's glad that his best friend is back.
"I can't focus on the negative or the bad I just have to move forward and not focus on the past and I've got him back and that's the best thing that can ever happen," said Justus.
After searching through social media, Jonathan said he got a call Saturday morning that someone turned Charlie into the Marina Animal Clinic.
"Thanks for returning my dog I don't think they understand how much it means not just to me but also to Miss Penny," said Justus.
Charlie is microchipped, and Jonathan said he believes that played a big part in his return, making these heartwarming moments possible.
"If he wouldn't have been chipped I don't know that I would have gotten him back," said Justus.
This is still an open investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.