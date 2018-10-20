News
Police Respond To Reported Shooting In NW OKC
Saturday, October 20th 2018, 3:30 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are respond after two people were shot in a Northwest Oklahoma City, Saturday afternoon.
According to officials, the shooting took place near Northwest 34th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard.
The victims are in stable condition, officials said.
Neither of the victims saw the shooter.
There is currently no suspect information at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.