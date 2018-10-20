OU Game Day: Oklahoma Vs. TCU Football
• In a rematch of last year's Big 12 Championship Game, No. 9/10 Oklahoma (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) goes for its 18th consecutive true road victory when it plays at TCU (3-3, 1-2) on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be televised nationally by ABC with Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard and Allison Williams announcing.
• Oklahoma holds a 13-5 all-time series lead against TCU and has dominated the Horned Frogs since they joined the Big 12 Conference in 2012. OU is 6-1 against TCU in the Big 12 era and has averaged 34.0 points in those contests. The Sooners are 6-1 all-time against the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth (2-1 Big 12 era).
• Five of the seven OU-TCU matchups since the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12 have been decided by seven or fewer points. The two contests that had a margin greater than a touchdown occurred last year when the Sooners won 38-20 in Norman and 41-17 three weeks later in the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, Texas.
• OU has won 27 of its last 29 games against Big 12 opponents dating back to the 2015 season. Its only two losses during that span came at the hands of Iowa State on Oct. 7 last year (38-31 in Norman) and Texas two Saturdays ago. Sixteen of those 27 victories have been by at least 15 points, and eight by at least 30 points.
• OU has been ranked in the AP's top 10 in 28 of the last 30 polls. The only times it wasn't during that stretch were last week (fell from No. 7 to No. 11) and following last year's loss to Iowa State (dropped from No. 3 to No. 12).
• In their last game on Oct. 6, the Sooners scored 21 straight fourth-quarter points to tie Texas at 45 before the Longhorns kicked a 40-yard field goal with nine seconds to go for a 48-45 win. Kyler Murray was 19 for 26 passing for 304 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing 11 times for 92 yards, including a 67-yard score. Marquise Brown caught nine passes for 131 yards and two TDs.
• TCU is coming off a 17-14 home loss to Texas Tech on Thursday. The Horned Frogs outgained the Red Raiders 411 yards to 353, but committed three turnovers to Tech's one in falling for the third time in the last four games. TCU's Shawn Robinson completed 26 of 45 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns, and ran seven times for a team-high 42 yards.