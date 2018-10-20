Thunder Drop To 0-2 With 108-92 Loss To Clippers
LOS ANGELES - The Oklahoma City Thunder got way behind early only to catch up, take a pretty decent lead and then lose by 16. It was an up-and-down Friday night from the Staples Center as the Los Angeles Clippers bested the Thunder 108-92.
Doc Rivers' Clippers opened the game on a 16-0 run only to watch Oklahoma City close that gap to 27-20 after one period.
Oklahoma City was behind by only two at the half and led by as many as nine in the third, 65-56, on a Paul George bucket with 7:28 to play. The Thunder held a 77-71 lead going into the final period.
But in that final period, Clippers' 7-foot 3-inch center Boban Marjanovic made his presence felt down low. His bucket was the first of the period to cut the Oklahoma City lead to 77-73. Marjanovic scored 10 of his 13 points in fourth, as the Clippers outscored the Thunder in the final frame 37-15.
Oklahoma City (0-2) was led in the points department by Paul George with 20 points and eight rebounds, but Steven Adams was a force all night long, scoring 18 and rebounding 17. The Thunder shot 35.8 percent from the field but only 21.2 percent from the perimeter.
On the other hand, Los Angeles (1-1) shot 43.8 percent from the field and a hot 42.3 percent from three.
The Thunder come home to open the season at Chesapeake Arena Sunday night at 6 against the Sacramento Kings (0-2), featuring former University of Oklahoma star Buddy Hield.
Russell Westbrook has not played in either of Oklahoma City's first two games. It is believed he may play Sunday night. Stay tuned to News 9's Thunder reporter, Steve McGehee throughout the weekend to find out if he'll be ready for action against the Kings.