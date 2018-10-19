Domestic Violence Warrant Sweep Leads to Dozens of Arrests
OKLAHOMA COUNTY - The first ever domestic violence warrant sweep in Oklahoma County wrapped up Friday.
Multiple law enforcement agencies worked in collaboration with Palomar, the Oklahoma City Family Justice Center, to put alleged abusers behind bars.
Oklahoma County Capt. Kelly Marshall was one of the leaders of the effort.
“When you think about a misdemeanor domestic violence warrant you know that somebody was assaulted. Somebody was hurt, more often in front of children,” Marshall said.
Authorities say about 121 arrests were made.
“It was a lot of research to do. We had analysts that did a lot for us. You know, clerical in our warrant division, so there was a lot of people involved in this project,” Marshall said.
“We just felt that it was really unacceptable that these offenders have never been held accountable for the terrible things that they had done,” Palomar CEO Kim Garrett said.
Marshall says this likely won't be the last warrant sweep of its kind.
She'd like to do a domestic violence arrest blitz every few months in the future.
“There's just a lot of people that will be held accountable. They just aren't in our jail at this time,’” Marshall said.