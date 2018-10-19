News
Granddaughter Of Legendary OU Coach Recovering After Kilpatrick Turnpike Wreck
Friday, October 19th 2018, 6:13 PM CDT

OKLAHOMA CITY - The granddaughter of legendary University of Oklahoma basketball coach Billy Tubbs is recovering after a crash Thursday along the Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Katie Tubbs, 23, was driving a 2004 Toyota 4Runner westbound near Eastern Avenue when her vehicle left the road, struck a tree and overturned. She was ejected from the vehicle. Tubbs was taken to OU Medical Center in good condition with head and internal injuries.
News 9's Steve Shaw has confirmed that Tubbs is the granddaughter of Billy Tubbs, who led the Oklahoma basketball program from 1980-1994.
