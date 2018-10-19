1 Injured In Norman Shooting; Police Searching For 4 Suspects
NORMAN, Oklahoma - One person was injured in a shooting in Norman, police said.
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of McGee Drive near Lindsey Street and 24th Avenue SW. Police said a male victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition. However, police said the victim's injuries are non-life threatening.
Police said they are looking for four people in the area and are asking residents to avoid the area.
Three schools in the area -- Jackson Elementary, Alcott Middle School and Whittier Middle School -- were placed on lockout due to the search for the four people. A short time later, the lockout was lifted.
The Norman Police Department is asking anyone with any information concerning this crime to call 405-321-1444.
