Will Russell Westbrook Play Friday Night Versus The Clippers?
LOS ANGELES - Will Russell Westbrook play Friday night for the Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Los Angeles Clippers?
News 9's Steve McGehee is in southern California with the team, and the word as of early Friday afternoon is that coaches will reevaluate after Westbrook's workout this afternoon.
Westbrook sat out of the season opener, a 108-100 loss to Golden State, recovering from recent knee surgery.
Oklahoma City and the L.A. Clippers tip off at 9:30 p.m.