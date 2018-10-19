Sooners, Browns QB Baker Mayfield Immortalized As Bobblehead
OKLAHOMA CITY - Whether you're a fan of Baker Mayfield, Heisman-winning quarterback from the University of Oklahoma, or Baker Mayfield, star rookie signal-caller for the Cleveland Browns, there's a bobblehead for you.
The Baker Mayfield bobblehead was released Friday by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.
The bobbleheads, which are individually numbered to only 2,018, are $40 each plus a flat rate shipping charge of $8 per order. The initial production run of bobbleheads are in stock now, and the remaining bobbleheads will be produced and made available for pre-order if the initial bobbleheads sell out. The officially licensed bobbleheads were produced exclusively for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by FOCO.
The photo above shows Mayfield as an Oklahoma Sooner, where he threw for 12,292 yards in three seasons in Norman, taking OU to the playoffs twice and winning the Heisman Trophy in 2017. There is a Baker Mayfield bobblehead available in Cleveland Browns gear as well.
So far, with the Browns, Mayfield has thrown for 1,076 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions. At Oklahoma, Mayfield threw for 119 touchdowns and had only 21 interceptions.
Learn more at bobbleheadhall.com.