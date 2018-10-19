Weather
Light Showers And Rain Friday, Highs Near Mid 60s
OKLAHOMA CITY - The rain on Friday will remain light to start the day.
Rain will gradually shift into southeast Oklahoma during the afternoon. Skies will clear and temps will be cool Friday night; could have some fog Saturday morning, but much of the day will be very nice with highs near 70.
A cool front will bring temps down for Sunday but will warm some early next week. The storm on Wednesday will cool us off with clouds and rain.
The next storm will arrive Saturday. Temps will be mild most days but cooler with days that have rain.