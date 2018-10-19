OKLAHOMA CITY - Crews are responding to two accidents near I-40 westbound at I-35. 

One accident involves a semi and 2 vehicles at I-40 west at I-35/US-62/Exit 153, backed up to Reno Ave/Scott St/Exit 154.The two inside lanes are blocked due to a semi leaking fuel.

Hazmat has been called to the scene.

There is another small accident near the I-40 off ramp onto I-35.

Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information as it becomes available. 