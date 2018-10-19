News - Breaking News
Fuel Spill On I-40 WB Near I-35 Off Ramp, Causing Heavy Delays
Friday, October 19th 2018, 6:35 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Crews are responding to two accidents near I-40 westbound at I-35.
One accident involves a semi and 2 vehicles at I-40 west at I-35/US-62/Exit 153, backed up to Reno Ave/Scott St/Exit 154.The two inside lanes are blocked due to a semi leaking fuel.
Hazmat has been called to the scene.
There is another small accident near the I-40 off ramp onto I-35.
