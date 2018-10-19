OKLAHOMA CITY - Crews responded to two accidents near I-40 westbound at I-35 Friday morning. 

One accident involved a semi and 2 vehicles at I-40 west at I-35/US-62/Exit 153, backed up to Reno Ave/Scott St/Exit 154.The two inside lanes were blocked for a few hours due to a semi leaking fuel.

Hazmat was called to assist at the scene.

A second accident was also reported near the I-40 off ramp onto I-35.

No injuries were reported.