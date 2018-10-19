Crime
Prosecutors Charge Wagoner Co. Firefighter With Child Sexual Abuse
Friday, October 19th 2018, 6:33 AM CDT
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Wagoner County firefighter charged with sexually abusing a child is in the Muskogee County jail.
Chad Renner, 34, who volunteers for the Taylor Ferry Volunteer Fire Department, is accused of molesting a 10-year-old boy, who investigators say he knows.
A court affidavit states the boy told a family member graphic details about what Renner had done to him. The child said it had been going on for a long time, and the family member reported it to Wagoner Police.
The affidavit goes on to say during a forensic interview, the boy gave investigators more details about what happened. They also say Chad Renner denied doing anything to the child when police interviewed him.