OKLAHOMA CITY - With the midterm elections nearing, voters are navigating direct mail, tv commercials, and yard signs to learn more about the candidates running on this year’s ballot. Between Statewide offices, open-seat legislative races, county and judicial races and state questions, each voter is making about 20 different decisions about the future leadership of the state.

The Northwest Oklahoma City Chamber will give voters an opportunity to meet and talk with lots of the candidates face-to-face at their “Coffee with the Candidates” on Tuesday, October 23, from 8:30 – 10:00 AM at the LaBella Event Center, 6701 W. Wilshire Blvd. The event is free and open to the public. Coffee and a light breakfast will be provided. 

More than 36 candidates for office, from the top of the ticket to the local districts, have confirmed participation in the event including nominees for Lt. Governor, State Treasurer, Auditor, Attorney General, and Labor Commissioner for both (and sometimes three) political parties.  

“We think it’s important to provide people a chance to gather information and make smart decisions. It’s also vital to encourage people’s active participation in the process and ultimately, VOTING,” said Jeff Knapp, Government Affairs Chair for the NWOKC Chamber. 

There will not be formal speeches or remarks. Each candidate will have a place in the room and voters will get a chance to move about and talk to them, one-on-one. A list of the confirmed participating candidates is attached.

Governor:  Chris Powell, Libertarian

Lt. Gov – Matt Pinnell, Rep; Anastasia Pittman, Dem; Ivan Holmes - Ind

St. Auditor: Cindy Byrd, Rep; John Yeutter, Libertarian

Atty Gen: Mike Hunter, Rep; Mark Myles, Dem

St Treasurer: Randy McDaniel, Rep; Charles de Coune, Ind

Labor Comm: Lelie Osborn, Rep; Fred Dorrell, Dem

Insurance Comm: Kimberly Fobbs, Dem 

Corp. Comm: Rep; Jackie Short, Ind

Senate22: Will Andrews, Dem

Senate 30: John Symcox, Rep; Julie Kirt, Dem 

Senate 40: Joe Howell, Rep; Carri Hicks, Dem

Senate 48: Willard Linzy, Rep 

House 82: Nicole Miller, Rep; Oraynab Jwayyed, Dem

House 83: Jason Reese, Rep; Chelsey Branham, Dem 

House 84: Tammy West, Rep; Lauren Morris, Dem; William Cagle, Libertarian

House 85: Matt Jackson, Rep, Cyndi Munson, Dem

House 90: Jon Echols, Rep; LaValle Compton, Dem 

House 100: Marilyn Stark, Rep; Zach Pearson, Dem

OK County Comm Dist 1: Brad Reeves, Rep 

OK County Commission, Dist 3: Kevin Calvey, Rep

OK County Assessor: Larry Stein, Rep; Mike Shelton, Dem

OK County Treasurer: Daniel Chae, Dem