Police Investigate Homicide Outside NW OKC Strip Club
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man outside a strip club in northwest Oklahoma City early Friday, October 19. The victim has since died.
Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting at Night Trips, but they believe witnesses will help them quickly solve the case, as long as they come forward.
Detectives are looking to speak with anyone who was at Night Trips Thursday night or in the vicinity of the club shortly before 2 a.m. Friday.
That is when the 911 call came in.
“Responding officers located one victim in the parking lot of that business,” says Officer Megan Morgan. “He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.”
Investigators have yet to say if the shooter or the victim were patrons of the establishment before the incident occurred. They have not identified a suspect and are not yet naming the man who died.
Morgan says, “As of now, his family has not been notified, so we are not releasing his information, and nobody is in custody for this homicide.”
Security cameras mounted outside the building appear to cover every angle of the parking lot, but police hope to learn more details about any interactions or altercations the victim and shooter may have had.
“The homicide unit has been conducting investigation since the incident took place,” Morgan says. “They have brought people down and they’ve interviewed several people.”
If you have any information about this shooting and have not yet spoken with police, they ask you to call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200, and you may choose to remain anonymous.