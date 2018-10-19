News - Breaking News
1 Dead In Shooting Near Oklahoma City Strip Club
Friday, October 19th 2018, 4:49 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a strip club in Oklahoma City.
Shortly before 2 a.m. officers responded to a shooting call at Night Trips club, located near Meridian Avenue and west Reno Road. Officers located one shooting victim in the parking lot.
Police said the 29-year-old male victim was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police have not released suspect information but a possible suspect left the scene in a red vehicle.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.