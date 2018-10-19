OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a strip club in Oklahoma City. 

Shortly before 2 a.m. officers responded to a shooting call at Night Trips club, located near Meridian Avenue and west Reno Road. Officers located one shooting victim in the parking lot.

Police said the 29-year-old male victim was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

Police have not released suspect information but a possible suspect left the scene in a red vehicle.

No arrests have been made in the case. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200. 