In 2019 you can make HSA contributions up to $3,500 for an individual and $7,000 for a family if you're in a qualifying plan with a deductible of at least $1,350 for an individual or $2,700 for a family. You contribute pretax dollars, earnings grow tax-free and withdrawals for qualified medical expenses are also tax-free. There's no time limit to use the funds, and HSAs travel with you if you change or leave your job, making them a good vehicle for retirement health savings if you don't need the funds beforehand.