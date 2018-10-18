Tulsa County Judge Makes Ruling On Medical Marijuana Lawsuit
A Tulsa county judge has blocked the city of Broken Arrow from regulating its medical marijuana industry.
He says the matter should go all of the way to the State Supreme Court.
Broken Arrow has argued their proposed regulations were just common sense guidance, since the state legislature hasn’t provided any. Broken Arrow also sought to charge a thousand dollar fee for each new medical marijuana business license.
In siding with the group suing Broken Arrow, Judge Patrick Pickerill said “as a matter of law, Oklahoma cities are precluded from adopting regulations, zoning overlays, fees or other restrictions, as to the medical marijuana business activities authorized by Oklahoma’s Medical Marijuana Act.”
Early in October, a Yukon resident sued the city of Yukon, saying the city was attempting to keep him from obtaining the medical marijuana he needs.