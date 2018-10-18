News
Crash Reported In NE OKC On Kilpatrick Turnpike
Thursday, October 18th 2018, 4:17 PM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - A crash was reported Thursday on the Kilpatrick Turnpike in northeast Oklahoma City.
The crash reportedly happened in the westbound lanes of the turnpike near Eastern Avenue.
The vehicle reportedly rolled over and caught on fire during the crash.
Traffic has narrowed down to one lane. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.