OKC Emergency Crews Respond To Crash On WB I-44
Thursday, October 18th 2018, 1:43 PM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Interstate 44 in Oklahoma City Thursday afternoon.
According to reports, the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-44, near Pennsylvania Avenue. Traffic is backed up for miles.
At this time, the cause of the crash is under investigation. There's no word on the extent of injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.