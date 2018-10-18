ST. LOUIS - A white woman who was fired after she was shown on video blocking a black man from entering the St. Louis loft building where he lives says the man didn't have an electronic key fob and forced his way inside. KTVI-TV reports that Hilary Thornton says 24-year-old D'Arreion Toles was trying to get in the building Friday night while she had the door cracked to let her dog use the bathroom.