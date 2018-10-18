OU Announces 2019 Football Schedule
NORMAN, Oklahoma - The University of Oklahoma's 12-game 2019 regular season football schedule was finalized Thursday with the release of next year's nine-game Big 12 Conference slate.
The Sooners start the season with three non-conference games. Houston and South Dakota will visit Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Aug. 31 and Sept. 7 before OU travels to face UCLA on Sept. 14.
Following a bye week, Oklahoma's Big 12 schedule begins Sept. 28 with a home game against Texas Tech. The team's October schedule includes a game at Kansas on the 5th, the Red River Showdown against Texas in Dallas on the 12th, a home contest against West Virginia on the 19th and a game at Kansas State on the 26th.
Another bye week precedes the last four games of the regular season. OU hosts Iowa State on Nov. 9, goes to Baylor on Nov. 16, wraps up its home slate against TCU on Nov. 23 and finishes at Oklahoma State on Nov. 30.
The top two finishers in the regular season standings will compete for the conference title in the Big 12 Football Championship Game, which is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7. The championship game will be played in Arlington, Texas' AT&T Stadium through 2021.
Dates are subject to change as adjustments are expected to accommodate television partners' requests. Television selections for the first three weeks of the season and special dates are due to the conference by June 1, 2019.
2019 OU Schedule Notes
Aug. 31 – Houston
Sooners lead series 2-1, won 63-13 in 2004 in lone meeting in Norman
Sept. 7 – South Dakota
First meeting
Sept. 14 – at UCLA
OU leads 4-1 overall (has outscored Bruins 204-103) and is 1-1 at UCLA
Sept. 21 – Bye
Sept. 28 – Texas Tech
OU leads 19-6 overall and has won 6 straight; has scored at least 38 points each of last 8 meetings
Oct. 5 – at Kansas
OU leads 75-27-6 and has won 13 straight; has outscored KU 203-20 last 4 years
Oct. 12 – vs. Texas (in Dallas)
Texas leads 62-46-5; Sooners have won 6 of last 9
Oct. 19 – West Virginia
OU leads 8-2 and is 6-0 since Mountaineers joined Big 12
Oct. 26 – at Kansas State
OU leads 75-19-4; road team has won six of the last seven meetings
Nov. 2 – Bye
Nov. 9 – Iowa State
Sooners lead 75-6-2 and have won 19 of the last 20
Nov. 16 – at Baylor
OU leads 25-3 and is 12-2 in Waco
Nov. 23 – TCU
OU leads 13-5 and has won 7 of last 8
Nov. 30 - at Oklahoma State
OU leads 87-18-7 and has won 13 of last 15