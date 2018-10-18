The Big 12 slate opens on Sept. 21 when the Cowboys travel to Austin to take on Texas. Kansas State visits Boone Pickens Stadium on Sept. 28 followed by road game at Texas Tech on Oct. 5. After a bye week the weekend of Oct. 12, the Cowboys return to Stillwater for America’s Great Homecoming vs. Baylor on Oct. 19. The October schedule concludes with a trip to Iowa State on Oct. 26.