Oklahoma State Football Announces 2019 Schedule
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - A six-game home slate that includes visits from Oklahoma, TCU, Kansas State, Baylor, Kansas and McNeese State headlines the 2019 Oklahoma State football schedule.
The Cowboys open the season on a Friday night at Oregon State, with the Aug. 30 matchup marking the farthest the Cowboys have traveled for a game since they defeated Washington State in Seattle to open the 2008 season. It also marks the first time the schools have met on the football field.
OSU opens the home portion of its schedule the following week on Sept. 7 against another first-time opponent in McNeese State, then rounds out its non-conference schedule at Tulsa on Sept. 14.
The Big 12 slate opens on Sept. 21 when the Cowboys travel to Austin to take on Texas. Kansas State visits Boone Pickens Stadium on Sept. 28 followed by road game at Texas Tech on Oct. 5. After a bye week the weekend of Oct. 12, the Cowboys return to Stillwater for America’s Great Homecoming vs. Baylor on Oct. 19. The October schedule concludes with a trip to Iowa State on Oct. 26.
Of Oklahoma State’s four November contests, three will be played at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys host TCU Nov. 2 before their second open date Nov. 9. Then they take on Kansas on Nov. 16, travel to West Virginia Nov. 23 and wrap up the regular season with a Bedlam matchup in Stillwater on Nov. 30.
The Big 12 Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
For ticket information, fans can go to okstate.com/tickets, email tickets@okstate.edu or call 877-ALL-4-OSU.
2019 Oklahoma State Football Schedule (dates subject to change)
Aug. 30 at Oregon State
Sept. 7 McNeese State
Sept. 14 at Tulsa
Sept. 21 at Texas
Sept. 28 Kansas State
Oct. 5 at Texas Tech
Oct. 12 OPEN
Oct. 19 Baylor (America’s Greatest Homecoming)
Oct. 26 at Iowa State
Nov. 2 TCU
Nov. 9 OPEN
Nov. 16 Kansas
Nov. 23 at West Virginia
Nov. 30 Oklahoma