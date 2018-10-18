Rain Chances Increase Thursday Through Friday
OKLAHOMA CITY - Rain will spread up over the state on Thursday with likely rain chances late in the day.
Rain will be scattered especially west in the morning.
Light showers possible today. Rain chances ramp up tonight and tomorrow morning. Friday afternoon rain pushes southeast and we will clear out in the west. #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/IWsy13QYxi— Lacey Swope (@LaceySwope) October 18, 2018
Rain will continue on Friday and exit during the afternoon.
9 DAY: Highs average in the low 70s right now. Most days will remain below normal the next 9 days. Light rain expected thru Friday AM. Weekend looks good. Next storm arrives Wednesday.@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/Y6nXPTQT0A— Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) October 18, 2018
FUTURE RAINFALL: Most rain totals expected to be light. The heaviest totals of 1-2 inches will be in south OK.@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/gU4XyN149L— Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) October 18, 2018
The weekend looks great with a warmer day on Saturday than Sunday.
Next week will be cooler some days and mild others with another rain system moving over our region next Wednesday.