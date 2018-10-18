News
Vice President Mike Pence To Campaign For Kevin Stitt In Tulsa Thursday
TULSA - Vice President Mike Pence will arrive in Tulsa Thursday to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt.
Officials say this is the first current Vice President to visit Tulsa’s Mabee Center in more than 20 years. Officials estimate between 3,000 and 4,000 people to attend.
The event takes place at the Mabee Center in downtown Tulsa. Doors open 2 p.m. and will close at 4 p.m. The rally is set to start at 4:15 p.m.
The rally is expected to conclude around 5:30. The event is also free to the public.