Crime
OKCPD Search For Suspects Who Stole Jewelry From NW OKC Store
Thursday, October 18th 2018, 3:32 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole jewelry from a business in northwest Oklahoma City.
According to police, the suspects walked into a business near west Memorial Road and north Pennsylvania Avenue and stole two pairs of earrings. On two different occasions, they came into the store and asked to see a pair out of the case.
Officers said when the two would view the jewelry, they would switch out the real pair with a fake pair. Police estimate the two made out with close to $2,000 worth of jewelry.
If you recognize the suspects you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or www.okccrimetips.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.