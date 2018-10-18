Crime
1 Taken Into Custody Following Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle In NW OKC
Thursday, October 18th 2018, 3:11 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police arrested a man after leading police on a short chase overnight.
Police said the pursuit started near northwest 14th Street and Villa Avenue when officers spotted a stolen truck and tried to pull the man over.
That suspect crashed the vehicle near northwest 22nd Street and Rockwell Avenue. He took off, but was arrested soon after.
No names were released.
