Police Search For Motel Robbers Who Shot Employee
OKLAHOMA CITY - A trio of gun-toting suspects beat a hotel employee and repeatedly shot her co-worker at a Northwest Oklahoma City hotel early Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred just after 1:30 a.m. inside the Budget Lodge at 11900 I-35 Service Road. The suspects smashed through a window into the front office of the hotel.
Police say the intruders beat a female employee, who had tried to hide.
The hotel owner tells News 9 the robbers then shot a one of his family members in the arm and in his chest. Still that victim was able to call 911. The owner says his relative is in 'stable condition' at a local hospital.
Police flashed four surveillance photos of the three hooded suspects on OCPD’s Facebook Page all day Wednesday.
“You get a pretty decent look them,” said Police Spokesman Gary Knight. “These three guys it is imperative that we get them identified, because they’re going to hurt or kill somebody out there,” he said.