Red Dirt Diaries: Metro Cookie Maker Competes Against Nation's Best
OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro cookie decorating whisperer is ready to put her creations up against the very best.
Lan McCabe started "Sweets on the Side" five years ago from her own kitchen, while working 60 hours a week in the construction industry.
Making and decorating cookies for any occasion is now McCabe’s full-time job. She also teaches her techniques during cooking making classes across the metro.
“It’s my therapy, It’s my playground. My brain is just thinking outside the box for designs,” says McCabe about her creations.
Food Network found out about her skills online and invited her to compete in the “Christmas Cookie Challenge.”
The Edmond mother traveled to Los Angeles for the competition. The show airs November 12, and the grand prize is 10,000 dollars.
“Not even my husband, nobody knows,” says McCabe about whether she won the competition.
You can learn more about her cookies at http://sweetsonthesideokc.com/.
“I think it’s amazing I can do this as a business and still be a mother,” adds McCabe.