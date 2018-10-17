Attorney Says Bricktown Canal Shock Victim Will Likely Sue
OKLAHOMA CITY - The lawyer of the man shocked in the Bricktown Canal says he will likely file a lawsuit.
In September, Brandon Gann and his new wife, Taylor, were in Oklahoma City for a one-night stop on the way to their honeymoon.
The two were thrown off course, when a stranger, Wesley Seeley fell into the Bricktown Canal.
Seeley was tragically electrocuted by a nearby light bollard that charged the water.
Gann jumped in to save Seeley but was shocked as well.
“Their worlds kind of been turned upside down,” Gann’s attorney, Dan Smolen said.
After spending weeks in the ICU, Gann was discharged Friday, October 12.
However, Smolen says his client is suffering from amnesia, infections and cognitive issues.
“It's cost him his health, his memories of his marriage, his memories of his wedding,” Smolen said.
Smolen wants those costs repaid, and says he's considering taking the City of Oklahoma City and the owner of Brickopolis to court.
“I think just how dilapidated everything was. The grounding of the light bollard," Smolen said.
Smolen says he is now looking for answers for the Ganns.
The attorney has sent letters to law enforcement and businesses in the area requesting video footage, documents and other evidence.
“They're obviously concerned about the conditions that exist in the canal. They don't want to see that happen to anybody else. They feel very, very sad for the family of Wesley that lost their son,” Smolen said of the Ganns.
An Oklahoma City spokesperson released the following statement in response to the accusations:
“The city is responsible for the lights along the canal and have had them all inspected since the tragic accident. Our prayers go out to the victims and their families.”
The family of victim Wesley Seeley tells News 9 they have hired a lawyer as well.