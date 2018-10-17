News
Police: Nichols Hills Homeowner Justified In Shooting
Wednesday, October 17th 2018, 3:56 PM CDT
NICHOLS HILLS, Oklahoma - The homeowner who shot a would-be burglar was justified in the shooting, the Nichols Hills police chief told News 9.
The chief said he spoke with Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater Wednesday morning and it was determined the homeowner was justified in using force to protect his family.
Kraig Willis was booked in the Oklahoma County jail on multiple complaints related to the Thursday morning break-in near Trenton Road and Belford Avenue.