Garth Brooks To Premiere TV Special In December On CBS
Wednesday, October 17th 2018, 10:20 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Garth Brooks will premiere his new prime time television special on Sunday, Dec. 2 on CBS.
The special, Garth: Live at Norte Dame!, will capture Brooks while he preforms the first live concert ever being held on Saturday, Oct. 20, at the legendary Notre Dame Stadium at the University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Indiana.
“After the sellout, I thought it could not get any more exciting than this,” Garth Brooks said in a news release. “Then, CBS calls and, in an instant, the show becomes bigger. This changes everything.”
This just in: Country superstar @garthbrooks is set to premiere his new TV special "Garth: Live At Notre Dame" on Sunday, Dec. 2 on CBS: https://t.co/VvgAGsOYP1 pic.twitter.com/7wiFzfo812— CBS (@CBS) October 17, 2018