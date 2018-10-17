News - Breaking News
Putnam City West Student Arrested On Assault Charge
Wednesday, October 17th 2018, 10:14 AM CDT
Updated:
A Putnam City West student accused of assault was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail, Wednesday.
Authorities booked Dawson McLain, 19 on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
In a practice known as “brooming,” investigators say a 14-year-old student was held down by his peers while another student forced a broom stick into his rectum.
A charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon was filed against McLain on Friday, according to an Oklahoma County District Court document. That document indicated that McLain and three juveniles assaulted a 14-year-old with a broomstick.
