Former McLoud Police Officer Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Women
McLOUD, Oklahoma - A former McLoud police officer is accused of sexually assaulting several women. Investigators say the crimes happened while he was on duty with the department.
Justin Rahlf was arrested Tuesday on one count of forcible oral sodomy and one count of indecent exposure.
Investigators said a victim came forward this summer about an incident that happened two years ago. She told investigators that Rahlf made her perform oral sex after giving her a ride in his police vehicle.
Then last month, another woman came forward with a similar story.
“In late September, the McLoud Police Department received credible information that one of our former officers may have engaged in inappropriate conduct of a sexual nature while on duty while he was employed,” said McLoud Police Chief Tom Pringle.
The chief says at that point, they turned their investigation over to the Pottawatomie County district attorney’s task force.
According to court documents, in early October two more women were interviewed by investigators. In all, four women say officer Rahlf either sexually assaulted them, forced them to have sex with him or exposed himself to them.
Pottawatomie County Assistant District Attorney Adam Panter says they do believe there are more victims, and is asking them to contact the McLoud Police Department or his office.
“These types of incidents don’t occur just one time. These are things that happen to numerous people. And being a police officer, people are afraid to come forward naturally,” said Panter.
Rahlf has not been formally charged.
At the time of his arrest, Rahlf was working as a police officer at Tinker Air Force base. A Tinker spokesperson says Rahlf was hired in September of 2018, and had been training since his employment. He has not performed any law enforcement duties on the base or for the Air Force.