But pay is moving in the right direction -- and it could get an even bigger lift if the job market continues to sizzle. The Federal Reserve expects unemployment, now at 3.7 percent, to fall to 3.5 percent next near. Looking further out, economists from Goldman Sachs think it could reach 3 percent in early 2020. That would be the lowest jobless rate since shortly after World War II, when the American economy was enjoying heady growth.