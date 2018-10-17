Rain Chances Return Late Wednesday Into Early Friday
OKLAHOMA CITY - Most of Wednesday will be dry and mild daytime highs will be expected.
Rain chances will return by evening.
9 DAY: Mild today. Rain chances return tonight and look likely Thursday into Friday. Dry and pleasantly cool to mild this weekend. Next rain chance arrives Wednesday next week.@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/cNHCKx93UT— Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) October 17, 2018
Rain will develop on Thursday and continuing into Friday morning. The forecast dries out this weekend. A cool front moves in on Sunday.
More rain on the way! Light showers move in this evening and will linger around off and on through early Friday. Don't worry, we clear out for your weekend! #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/tulDesqzDG— Lacey Swope (@LaceySwope) October 17, 2018
Cool mornings and mild afternoons expected. Another storm returns next week and should arrive around Wednesday. Highs will be mild to cool most days. Below normal temps continue but no big cold blasts showing.