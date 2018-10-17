OKLAHOMA CITY - Most of Wednesday will be dry and mild daytime highs will be expected.

Rain chances will return by evening.

Rain will develop on Thursday and continuing into Friday morning. The forecast dries out this weekend.  A cool front moves in on Sunday. 

Cool mornings and mild afternoons expected. Another storm returns next week and should arrive around Wednesday. Highs will be mild to cool most days. Below normal temps continue but no big cold blasts showing.