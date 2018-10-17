Police Search For 3 Suspects In Armed Robbery At Budget Lodge In NE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police said three suspects are on the run and one person is in the hospital after an overnight armed robbery.
Police said the crime took place at the Budget Lodge on the northeast side of the city off of I-35 service road.
Crime Scene Unit and Police arrived on scene around 1:45.
Police said one male victim, the manager of the motel was shot. He was transported to OU Medical Center in stable condition. There was a female involved who police said had her purse taken.
Police describe the suspects as black men.
3 B/M suspects robbed a motel near NE 122/I-35 early this morning. Manager was shot during robbery. Take close look at suspects and their clothing. Crime Stoppers w/info 405-235-7300 or https://t.co/YVxGWebkLk . Case # 18-83661. Tipster can remain anonymous & may earn cash reward pic.twitter.com/2uCRr6a3ta— Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) October 17, 2018
No arrests have been made.
Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information as it becomes available.