Neighbors Take Issue With Noise Surrounding Pott. County Pecan Farm
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A pecan farmer’s methods at keeping area crows at bay is making his neighbor’s angry.
Jim Smith operates a 70-acre pecan orchard on the southern tip of Shawnee in Pottawatomie County. He blasts propane cannons and loud bird noises on an endless loop to drive away crows, who he says would otherwise eat his pecan crops.
Several of his neighbors say the noises are simply too loud, and Smith has been overly vindictive when they’ve asked him to turn the noises down.
“I think it’s just people that don’t understand agriculture. They weren’t there when we started this…we just have to protect our investment, protect ourselves,” Smith said.
Smith’s neighbors claim he’s threatened to turn his pecan orchard into a hog farm, to drive down property values. They have a meeting scheduled Thursday morning with the Pottawatomie County District Attorney.