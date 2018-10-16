OKC Thunder Takes On Golden State Warriors In Season Opener
In tonight’s season opener the Thunder took on the Golden State Warriors in Oakland.
OKC fought hard, but were unable to take home the win, losing to the Warriors 108-100.
News 9’s Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee live tweeted throughout the game:
Warriors 83 Thunder 79 after three, PG-21pts, Schröder-19pts, Six 3’s for OKC in the quarter. #News9Thunder— Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) October 17, 2018
Wake Up!! OKC leads 69-66, Paul George with 12 points so far in the 3rd.— Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) October 17, 2018
Warriors 57 Thunder 47 Half Dennis Schröder - 12 points, PG - 6 points (1-8) shooting OKC 3-16 behind the 3-point line ?? #News9Thunder— Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) October 17, 2018
Warriors 31 Thunder 23 after one, Schroder leads OKC with 6 points, KD played the entire quarter - 10 points #News9Thunder— Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) October 17, 2018
Steven Adams leads the team back on the floor while GS wraps up the ring ceremony. #nodrama pic.twitter.com/Ss1cOVUsBG— Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) October 17, 2018
Story will be updated.