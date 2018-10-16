News
Fire Crews Battle Apartment Fire In NW OKC
Tuesday, October 16th 2018, 9:36 PM CDT
Updated:
Oklahoma City firefighters battled a commercial fire in northwest Oklahoma City Tuesday night.
Crews responded just before 9:30 p.m. to the Crestpark Apartments located in the 3600 block of NW 42nd St.
Upon arrival firefighters reported heavy flames coming from the 1st and 2nd floor. OKC Fire was able to distinguish the flames quickly.
Officials say the fire was caused by a grease fire that got out of control.
No injuries were reported.
The estimate of damages has not yet been released.