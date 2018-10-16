News
'No Huge Fight:' OU Linebacker Curtis Bolton Says OU-Texas Rumors Are False
Sooners linebacker Curtis Bolton spoke out publicly for the first time regarding the rumors that he and former defensive coordinator Mike Stoops had an altercation during halftime of the OU-Texas game.
While tensions were high, Bolton says the altercation rumors swirling about him and Stoops exchanging words, are untrue.
“I was getting a little too riled up in there…me and Coach Stoops didn’t personally exchanged words in the locker room, so it’s crazy to me that someone would drop that,” said Bolton. “I just needed to get some air and next thing you know people see me walking out of the locker room pissed off.”
Bolton said he loves the OU Football team and would never quit on them. Hear his full statement in the above video.