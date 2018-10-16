Mustang Teacher Accused Of Stealing From Open House
MUSTANG, Oklahoma - A Mustang North Middle School teacher was recently arrested and jailed for allegedly stealing prescription medication.
Court documents state 39-year-old Jennifer Beaty allegedly stole the medication from homeowners who were holding an open house.
Local realtor Benjamin Floyd said larceny from open house events is a commonly known problem among real estate professionals.
“You take everybody as if they’re honest and when you’re doing an open house, you’re really inviting anybody in," said Floyd.
That is what an Oklahoma City family did on Sunday. They left while their realtor held an open house. When the homeowners returned, they discovered several prescription pill bottles were missing. One contained hydrocodone.
“It’s more common than we think it is,” said Floyd. “I think open houses are a fairly easy target for criminals to get through.”
Floyd created a step-by-step manual for people selling their own homes. He said one important tip is to keep all medication, even the ones you think someone would not want, out of cabinets during an open house.
“We always warn them to take that with them,” said Floyd. “Along with any jewelry or any valuable possessions that are easy to carry out of house.”
Court documents state the family knew Beaty was in their home because of their security footage. She also provided her name and phone number to the realtor.
Beaty was arrested only hours after the open house. She is jailed on complaints of larceny from a home and larceny of a controlled dangerous substance.
“At least they were able to find the lady that did it,” said Floyd.
Mustang school district officials said Beaty will be suspended once she meets with administrators.