Child Caught On Camera Beating, Throwing Family's Puppy In Lawton
LAWTON, Oklahoma - A Lawton family is left wondering who could torture their beloved six-month-old dachshund puppy. It happened in their own backyard.
While the family was at dinner Monday night, home security footage captured a child beating, throwing and slamming their dog Sprocket into the ground.
David Winbush says the suspect returned on four separate occasions, the last time with a weapon.
“He comes back with a baseball bat for the final time and then just strolls out of the driveway like nothing ever happened,” said Winbush.
Sprocket was eventually found in their backyard underneath a portable shed with two broken legs. A rock was placed on him, so he couldn’t get away.
“If he ever does get fixed where he can walk again, his spirt will be broken, meaning he will cower down to everybody,” said Winbush. “He will not be a happy animal anymore, he will always be like an abused child, just bow down and out and not want anything.”
After visiting an emergency veterinarian, it was determined Sprocket needs surgery that will cost the family 3,000 dollars. A cost the Winbush family is unable to pay.
“I don't know what to do,” said Winbush. “I’ll sell my pick up it doesn’t matter to me, that is my buddy.”
A GoFundMe page has been established to help pay for Sprocket’s medical costs. Click here if you would like to donate.
The family does plan to press criminal charges.
News 9 reached out to the alleged suspect’s father who declined to comment.