Records Show Over 160 Requests To Fix Lights Along Bricktown Canal
OKLAHOMA CITY - Maintenance records show crews are constantly repairing the lights along the Bricktown Canal where a man was electrocuted two weeks ago.
Records requested by News 9, show there have been more than 160 work orders in less than four years along the canal. That's about one every eight days.
The Parks Department says vandals are to blame for a lot of the repairs, which cost tens of thousands of dollars.
Meanwhile, the City is looking to hire an electrical engineer to help reduce the amount of voltage going to the 80 lights.
“270 watts this close to water. I think that’s the biggest issue,” said OKC Director of Park Doug Kupper.
The attorney representing Wes Seeley's family tells News 9, he's doing his own investigation into the wiring along the Bricktown canal.