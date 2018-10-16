Prayer Vigil For Relatives Found Inside Burned Home In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Religious leaders and neighbors are gathering at the site of a triple homicide on Tuesday. The bodies of three people were discovered Sunday following a fire at a home near East Seminole and MLK Boulevard.
As police investigate the three deaths, community leaders are working on their own mission. They hope through the power of prayer to heal the neighborhood and bring the grieving community back together.
Chaplains, pastors, and other community leaders will be holding a peace and prayer vigil at the site. One of the religious leaders participating is Tulsa Police Chaplain Lemuel Taylor, who is related to the victims – his grandson, great granddaughter, and a cousin.
Taylor says it’s been difficult, but he’s been able to get through it with community support.
Now, he’s hoping to give that support back.
“We would pray over the house. We would pray over the spirit of the devil – get out of our neighborhood. We would pray for recognition that we … are available to help young people,” said Taylor. “We’re willing to listen. We are willing to talk.”
The prayer vigil is set for 5:30 p.m.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.