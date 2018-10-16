News
Firefighters, OG&E Respond After Forklift Driver Strikes Power Lines In SW OKC
Tuesday, October 16th 2018, 3:44 PM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - A driver was safely removed from a forklift after striking power lines in Southwest Oklahoma City.
Firefighters and OG&E crews responded to the 143000 block of South Meridian Avenue around 3:30 p.m., Tuesday.
OKCFD says the driver was uninjured, but needed assistance getting out of the forklift.
Firefighters from Station 26 are on scene in the 14300 Blk of S. Meridian assisting the driver of this forklift. The forklift struck power lines trapping the driver inside. Driver not injured and OG&E is responding. - DM 3:34 p.m. pic.twitter.com/8XZ43tbxD4— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) October 16, 2018