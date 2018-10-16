Looking Back At Oklahoma City Thunder's 1st Season 10 Years Ago
OKLAHOMA CITY - While the Oklahoma City Thunder are opening the 2018-19 season on the road Tuesday night against Golden State, we remember the night that started it all.
It was October 29, 2008, the first game ever for the new Oklahoma City Thunder.
The starters that night were Kevin Durant, Jeff Green, Earl Watson, Nick Collison and Johan Petro. Coming off the bench that night was young guard Russell Westbrook. Oklahoma City was defeated by the Milwaukee Bucks 98-87 that night, and the Thunder didn't win until Game 3 versus the Minnesota Timberwolves, at home in Oklahoma City.
The Thunder's second win didn't happen until a month later versus the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee. That happened to be the night that Russell Westbrook got his first career start for the Thunder.
Coincidence?
And how about this! Oklahoma City was 3-29 headed into its New Year's Eve showdown versus Golden State at home, a game the Thunder won 107-100.
From there, that Thunder team went 20-30, which was a marked improvement from that 3-29 start.
